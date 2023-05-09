The following is a summary of “Radical prostatectomy readmissions: Causes, risk factors, national rates, & costs” published in the February issue of Urologic Oncology by Balasubramanian et al.

Significant clinical and financial effects of readmissions on the healthcare system are apparent. For example, radical prostatectomy (RP) is generally accepted as the treatment of choice in managing clinically localized prostate cancer. However, studies analyzing RP readmissions in a nationwide dataset still need to be available. In this study, researchers used the National Readmissions Database to identify patients with histologically confirmed prostate cancer treated with RP between 2016 and 2018. Univariate and multivariate analyses were used to determine the correlations between patient factors, facility factors, and surgical characteristics with readmission.

There were a total of 133,727 participants who were receiving RP. The readmission rates were 4.2% within 30 days and 1.8% between 31 and 90 days. Postoperative digestive system complications accounted for 10% of early readmissions, while septicemia accounted for 13% of late readmissions. Nonroutine discharge at index (early: OR 1.877, 95% CI 1.667-2.113; late: OR 1.801, 95% CI 1.490-2.183) and comorbidities of the circulatory system (early: OR 1.29, 95% CI 1.082-1.538; late: OR 1.515, 95% CI 1.157-1.984) were found to be independently associated with readmission at both the early and late time points in multivariable logistic regression.

Their research into what causes readmission can help guide RP counseling and shape postoperative care paths. Patients at a higher risk for readmission can potentially be identified and managed proactively if readmission trends can be better understood.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1078143922004239