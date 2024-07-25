SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

CTNNB1 Alterations Affect Outcomes in Patients With HCC

Jul 25, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Pai J, et al., Impact of CTNNB1 alterations on outcomes in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). J Clin Oncol 42, 2024 (suppl 16; abstr 4106). doi:10.1200/JCO.2024.42.16_suppl.4106

RETURN TO Occurrence of Cardiovascular Events, Death Compared Between Thiazides

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Hematology/Oncology Fellow
    USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Southern California

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement