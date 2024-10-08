Current Treatment Modalities for Uterine Fibroids via Surgical and Medical Options

Photo Credit: Gilnature

The following is a summary of “Currently Available Treatment Modalities for Uterine Fibroids,” published in the May 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Micić et al.

Uterine fibroids (leiomyomas and myomas) are the most common benign gynecological condition, often causing abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, infertility, and pregnancy complications. One-third of patients require treatment for symptom relief.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to extensively review available treatment options for uterine fibroids.

They reviewed existing data on surgical, medical, and minimally invasive treatments for fibroids, including methods like hysterectomy, myomectomy, uterine artery embolization, and emerging pharmacological options like selective progesterone receptor modulators (SPRMs).

The results showed that current treatment options focus on symptom control and fertility preservation. Surgical interventions include hysterectomy and myomectomy (via hysteroscopy, laparoscopy, or laparotomy). Minimally invasive procedures like uterine artery embolization, myolysis, and magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasound surgery offer alternatives. Medical treatments are limited to short-term options like progestogens, combined oral contraceptives, and gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists and antagonists, though SPRMs show promise for long-term use with reductions in bleeding and fibroid size.

They concluded that treatment of uterine fibroids should be tailored to each patient’s symptoms, treatment goals, and fertility considerations.

