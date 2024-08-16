Data from US Poison Centers to Understand the Trends and Outcomes of Psychedelic Exposures

Photo Credit: loseyourself

The following is a summary of “Clinical Effects of Psychedelic Substances Reported to United States Poison Centers: 2012 to 2022,” published in the August 2024 issue of Emergency Medicine by Simon et al.

Rising psychedelic use in the US, coupled with potential drug approvals and legalizations, may increase exposures and adverse events.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to characterize clinical presentations, treatments, and outcomes of patients with psychedelic exposures reported to US poison centers.

They analyzed psychedelic exposures reported to the National Poison Data System (January 1, 2012, and December 31, 2022). Exposures were grouped into categories: hallucinogenic amphetamines, lysergic acid diethylamide, tryptamines (e.g., N, N-dimethyltryptamine), phencyclidine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, hallucinogenic plants, and ketamine and analogs. The effects, treatments, outcomes, and the use of logistic regression with ORs for evaluation were summarized.

The results showed a sample of 54,605 cases, with concomitant exposures in 41.1% (n=22,460) of cases. Hallucinogenic mushroom exposures rose from 593 in 2012 to 1,440 (2022). Overall, 27,444 cases (50.3%) involved symptoms requiring treatment, severe residual effects, or death. Cardiovascular effects were prevalent, especially with hallucinogenic amphetamines (31.1%). Among patients treated at or referred to a healthcare facility, 62.4% received medical therapies, including sedation (32.9%) and respiratory interventions (10.3%).

Investigators concluded that over half of psychedelic exposures reported to US poison centers resulted in clinically significant outcomes, and rising psychedelic use may increase AEs and healthcare demand.

