The following is a summary of “Trends in prevalence and the effects on hospital outcomes of dementia in patients hospitalized with acute COPD exacerbation,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Diez, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the prevalence of dementia and its effects on hospital outcomes in patients with acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (AE-COPD), while assessing sex differences and the impact of COVID-19 on this relationship.

To achieve this goal, they identified patients with AE-COPD and different types of dementia, including vascular dementia (VaD) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

658,429 hospitalizations for AE-COPD were found (4.45% of which included dementia, 0.79% VaD, and 1.57% AD). Between 2016 and 2020, there would be significantly more dementia cases than between 2011 and 2015. Before 2020, when a large increase was discovered, the time trend for VaD showed no change. Over time, there was a dramatic decline in AD likelihood. Before considerably rising in 2020, the in-hospital mortality (IHM) rate for individuals with any form of dementia remained steady. Age, comorbidity level, COVID-19, and use of mechanical ventilation were all factors linked to IHM. In all groupings, women’s risk of hospital death was lower than men’s.

After a period of stability, the prevalence of all dementias increased over the study’s final five years. However, they saw varying trends based on the particular cause of dementia. Until 2020, the IHM was constant; however, it then started to rise, most likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How the female sex can safeguard IHM is amazing.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00111-7/fulltext