SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Depression Tied to Worse Cognitive Phenotype in Epilepsy

Feb 13, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

The Relationship Between Mood and Anxiety and Cognitive Phenotypes in Adults With Pharmacoresistant Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/epi.17795

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Robyn M. Busch, PhD, ABPP

    Head, Section of Neuropsychology
    Staff Neuropsychologist, Epilepsy Center
    Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute

    Photo credit: Cleveland Clinic

     

    Robyn Busch, PhD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement