Dermatoscopic and Clinical Characteristics of Genital Lentiginosis and Melanosis in MGLSc

The following is a summary of “Clinical and dermatoscopic features of penile pigmentation in men with genital lichen sclerosus,” published in the August 2024 issue of Dermatology by James et al.

Benign male genital pigmentation is poorly understood and frequently observed in male genital lichen sclerosus (MGLSc), suggesting a possible link to prior inflammation, but detailed research is lacking.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to characterize benign genital pigmentation in 21 patients with MGLSc, review relevant literature, and propose clinical practice guidelines.

They identified 21 patients with MGLSc and benign penile pigmentation (BPP) who attended specialist male genital dermatoses clinics. They abstracted relevant findings from clinical notes, outpatient letters, medical photographs, dermatoscopic images, and histological reports.

The results showed clinical features and dermatoscopic images of the cohort. Follow-up for over 2 years was completed for 15 of 21 patients, all exhibiting stable pigmentation. Among the patients, 87% reported that pigmentation appeared after the onset of MGLSc symptoms, with a latency period ranging from 1 to 25 years. The terms lentiginosis, melanosis, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation were examined in existing literature.

Investigators concluded that genital lentiginosis and melanosis were clinically similar and likely part of a spectrum, with the potential for malignant transformation in patients with MGLSc, necessitating close monitoring and early biopsy for suspicious lesions.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ski2.435