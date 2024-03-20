Designing Therapeutic mAbs for Clinical Applications

The following is a summary of “Engineering therapeutic monoclonal antibodies,” published in the March 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Stone, et al.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have transformed patient care across medical disciplines, with expanding therapeutic applications driven by our evolving understanding of their diverse immune functions. For a study, researchers studied the advancements in engineered antibody therapeutics, exploring their potential and the methods used to optimize their efficacy and safety.

A comprehensive analysis investigated the development and engineering of human antibodies for therapeutic use. Various methods, including affinity maturation, mutagenesis, and isotype selection, enhanced specificity and modulated immune effector functions. Additionally, advancements targeting the neonatal Fc receptor were explored to prolong antibody half-life.

The study elucidated the versatility of engineered antibody therapeutics, highlighting their potential to address a wide range of therapeutic needs. By leveraging techniques such as affinity maturation, random and targeted mutagenesis, and isotype selection, human antibodies can be tailored to enhance efficacy while minimizing adverse effects. Furthermore, enhancements targeting the neonatal Fc receptor offer remarkable extensions in antibody half-life, further optimizing therapeutic outcomes.

Engineered antibody therapeutics represent a promising medical frontier, with their versatility and adaptability poised to revolutionize patient care. Through meticulous engineering techniques, including affinity maturation and isotype selection, human antibodies can be finely tuned to achieve desired immune functions while maintaining safety profiles. Advancements targeting the neonatal Fc receptor offer additional opportunities to extend therapeutic half-life, enhancing their clinical utility. The future of antibody therapeutics appears bright, with significant growth projected in the global mAb market, reinforcing their importance in modern medical practice.

Reference: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(23)01476-8/abstract