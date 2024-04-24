Detecting PICS Risk in Elderly ICU Survivors Through Inactivity

The following is a summary of “Inactivity May Identify Older Intensive Care Unit Survivors at Risk for Post–Intensive Care Syndrome,” published in the March 2024 issue of Critical Care by Elias et al.

Elderly individuals (aged 65 and above) admitted to ICUs display significant inactivity throughout their hospital stay. Survivors frequently encounter lasting challenges such as cognitive dysfunction, physical limitations, and psychological distress, collectively known as post-intensive care syndrome (PICS).

Researchers conducted a prospective study to investigate the correlation between inactivity levels and symptoms of PICS in elderly ICU survivors.

They involved older ICU survivors. After discharge, 49 participants were enrolled, proficient in English or Spanish, functionally independent before admission, and receiving mechanical ventilation during ICU stay. Post-ICU hourly activity counts (12:00 AM to 11:59 PM) were measured using actigraphy. Symptoms of PICS, including cognitive dysfunction, physical impairment, and psychological distress, were evaluated using selected instruments from the National Institutes of Health Toolbox and Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System.

The result showed that participants exhibiting lower activity levels tended to experience more severe PICS symptoms, scoring worse than one standard deviation above the mean on each outcome. Conversely, increased daytime activity was associated with improved performance on cognitive and physical assessments and higher scores on psychological measures.

Investigators concluded that studying the level of activity in older ICU survivors might help identify those at risk of developing PICS, informing future research to lessen its impact.

