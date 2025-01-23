Photo Credit: AI

The following is a summary of “Exploring the characteristics of detrusor after contraction in females with pure urodynamic stress incontinence,” published in the January 2025 issue of Urology by Zeng et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate detrusor after contraction (DAC) characteristics in females with pure urodynamic stress incontinence (USI).

They examined the urodynamics database from the study center, comparing data from pure USI cases with and without DAC. DAC was categorized based on morphological features, and urodynamic parameters were analyzed across subgroups.

The results showed 61 female patients with pure USI met the study requirements, with 27 cases of USI with DAC and 34 without. The incidence of USI with DAC was 2.5%. Significant differences were observed in Q max (20.1 ± 7.2 vs 13.0 ± 6.8, P = 0.00) and Pdet qmax (24.3 ± 15.1 vs 16.3 ± 9.8, P = 0.02). Uroflow time differed among DAC subtypes: type 1 (21[20,22.5]), type 2 (22[16,27]), type 3 (30[26.8,30.8]), P = 0.02. The maximum DAC contraction amplitude also varied: type 1 (64[46.5,107]), type 2 (39[25.5,48]), type 3 (45.5[24,74.8]), P = 0.03.

Investigators explored the morphological and mathematical aspects of DAC in females with pure USI, highlighting its potential as a new indicator of bladder function.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-025-01691-0