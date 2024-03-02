Diagnostic Stewardship Beneficial in Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia 

Photo Credit: Cinefootage Visuals

A diagnostic stewardship intervention care bundle (DSI-CB) for ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) was safe, feasible, and associated with significant decreases in positive respiratory cultures and antibiotic utilization rates in the ICU (ICU-AURs), according to results published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Owen Albin, MD, and colleagues conducted a pilot/feasibility trial in two ICUs using a DSI-CB targeting the respiratory culture testing pathway. Of 1,810 patients admitted, 29% were eligible for the DSI-CB, and it was utilized in 77% of this group. The DSI-CB was associated with substantial decreases in rates of total respiratory cultures ordered and positive respiratory cultures. An interrupted time series analyses of ICU-AURs in patients receiving mechanical ventilation showed that both total antibiotic days of therapy per day and broad-spectrum antibiotic days of therapy per day declined significantly following DSI-CB implementation (P=0.05 and P=0.01, respectively). “This represents the first trial of a DSI targeting VAP [and] a novel avenue for ICU antimicrobial stewardship,” Dr. Albin and colleagues wrote.