Digital Health Technology: Exploring Connections and Bonds During Cancer Care

The following is a summary of “Relationship and Attachment to Digital Health Technology During Cancer Treatment,” published in the February 2024 issue of Oncology by Darley et al.

This study aims to investigate the relationship between individuals with cancer and their family caregivers and the supportive digital health symptom management technology utilized during chemotherapy.

A longitudinal and multi-perspective interpretative phenomenological approach was employed, conducting one-to-one in-depth interviews with three people undergoing chemotherapy for colorectal cancer and utilizing supportive digital health symptom management technology, along with four of their family caregivers. Interviews were conducted at two time points during treatment, and data analysis was conducted using interpretative phenomenological analysis, adhering to COREQ guidelines.

Individuals with cancer and their family caregivers can form emotional connections with digital health symptom management technology throughout cancer treatment, viewing it as a supportive guide. However, participants experienced vulnerability once the technology was returned to the research team. It was noted that the technology itself did not solely navigate them through chemotherapy cycles; rather, it assisted in symptom management, enhanced self-efficacy, and facilitated emotional coping.

Understanding the relationship and psychological bonds individuals with cancer and their family caregivers develop with technology during treatment is crucial for oncology nurses, especially if digital health is integrated into outpatient cancer care models. While technology may not be indispensable for a complete treatment experience, it can foster confidence, self-efficacy, and independence in symptom management. Further research is warranted to explore individual preferences regarding digital health provision.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0749208124000081