Disassociation of High BEC From Airway Microbiota Profile in Stable COPD

The following is a summary of “High Blood Eosinophil Count at Stable State is Not Associated with Airway Microbiota Distinct Profile in COPD,” published in the March 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Perotin et al.

In Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), blood eosinophil count (BEC) might be a marker for airway microbiota variations and worse disease progression.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating how BEC relates to airway microbiota in patients with stable-state COPD.

They enrolled adult patients with stable COPD (from the RINNOPARI cohort) and analyzed clinical, functional, biological, and morphological traits. Two patient groups were delineated based on initial BEC, with low BEC (< 300/mm3) and with high BEC (≥ 300/mm3). Sputum samples were obtained, and an extensive microbiological culture was conducted to detect viable airway microbiota.

The results showed 59 patients, in comparison with the low BEC group (n=40, 67.8%), the high BEC group (n=19, 32.2%) exhibited higher rates of exacerbations (P<0.001) and more pronounced cough and sputum (P<0.05). No differences between the groups regarding global microbiota composition, bacterial count per sample, microbiota diversity, predominant phyla (Firmicutes), or gender distribution were observed.

Investigators concluded that high BEC in COPD patients during a stable state correlated with more frequent exacerbations, but there was no noticeable difference in the types of viable airway microbes compared to individuals with low BEC.

Source: dovepress.com/high-blood-eosinophil-count-at-stable-state-is-not-associated-with-air-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-COPD