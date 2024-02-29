Distinguishing Patterns of PTSD Among Victims Exposed to the 2015 Attacks

The following is a summary of “Differences in predictive factors for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) encompassing partial PTSD and full PTSD: a cross-sectional study among individuals exposed to the November 13, 2015 Paris attacks,” published in the February 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Berthail et al.

Determining post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the early stages after trauma remains difficult despite clear prioritization of triage for physical injuries.

Researchers started a retrospective study to identify predictive factors for both full and partial PTSD.

They conducted multinomial logistic regressions in a group of individuals affected by the Paris attacks (2015) to investigate factors predicting partial or complete PTSD status 8 to 18 months after the attacks. The analysis included pre-, peri, and post-traumatic factors selected from existing literature and univariate analysis within each category.

The results showed 50 individuals had no PTSD, 35 had partial PTSD, and 30 had full PTSD. Risk factors for full PTSD included a history of trauma (OR = 1.30, CI[1.02-1.66], P<0.05), peri-traumatic physical reactions intensity (OR = 1.22, CI [1.09-1.36], P<0.001), and intrusive thoughts suppression tendency (OR = 1.11, CI [1.02-1.21], P<0.013). The only risk factor for partial PTSD was the intensity of peri-traumatic physical reactions (OR= 1.13, CI [1.02-1.24], P<0.001).

They concluded that prior trauma, intense physical reactions, and suppressing intrusive thoughts predicted full PTSD, while only physical reactions predicted partial PTSD, highlighting the importance of peri-traumatic experiences in PTSD.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1351695/abstract