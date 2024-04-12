SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Does Vitamin E Benefit Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease?

Apr 12, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Wu Q, et al. The potential role of vitamin E and the mechanism in the prevention and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Foods. 2024;13(6):898. doi:10.3390/foods13060898

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement