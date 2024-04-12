Does Vitamin E Benefit Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease?

Photo Credit: areeya_ann

Vitamin E has shown potential for targeting the underlying mechanisms of inflammatory bowel disease, but more research into its clinical application is needed.

Authors of a recent review explored the potential benefits of vitamin E supplementation in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

“Studies have shown that IBD may be caused by interactions between diet, the environment, the immune system, the gut microbiota, and genetic predisposition,” wrote a team of researchers from China. “Vitamin E is an essential fat-soluble nutrient for maintaining life and can be found in various foods from diverse sources. Our prior research indicates that vitamin E possesses potent anti-inflammatory properties and can inhibit colitis.”

In their review, the authors summarized vitamin E’s basic properties and offered insight into the supplement’s potential role in IBD treatment.

Vitamin E Intake

A varied diet rich in nuts, seeds, vegetable oils, and certain fruits and vegetables can provide ample amounts of vitamin E in its various forms, the authors explained.

Plasma α-tocopherol concentration indicates vitamin E status, with levels below 11.6 μmol/L indicating deficiency and above 30 μmol/L considered beneficial. In addition, serum α-tocopherol content below 8 μmol/L indicates deficiency, while levels greater than or equal to 30 μmol/L are considered beneficial.

Although some studies suggest that high-dose vitamin E supplementation may increase all-cause mortality, more recent studies indicate it is likely safe. The review authors wrote that vitamin E supplements were unlikely to affect mortality rates regardless of the dose, but patients who are smokers or taking warfarin should exercise caution due to the heightened risk of bleeding.

Potential Benefit for IBD

Patients with IBD, such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, are at higher risk of vitamin E deficiency due to factors like malabsorption, increased inflammation, and adverse drug effects. Observational studies have demonstrated an inverse association between vitamin E levels and ulcerative colitis risk. Active IBD increases the risk of vitamin E deficiency; prevalence rates vary between patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, authors noted.

“Existing experimental and clinical data show that the most effective approach to alleviating IBD with vitamin E may be involved in the regulation of oxidative stress and inflammatory factor expression,” the authors noted.

IBD is associated with higher oxidative stress markers and decreased antioxidant concentrations. Vitamin E, which is a potent antioxidant, scavenges free radicals and reduces oxidative stress markers such as malondialdehyde, the authors wrote.

Studies have shown that vitamin E supplementation alleviates colonic fibrosis and inhibits the expression of fibrosis markers, suggesting a potential therapeutic role in IBD. Vitamin E has also been linked to changes in gut microbiota composition, potentially influencing intestinal inflammation and barrier function. However, the authors note that more research is needed to understand the exact mechanisms at play and elucidate vitamin E’s impact on the gut.

Animal studies on vitamin E and IBD indicate that dietary supplementation with α-tocopherol or γ-tocopherol mitigates colon inflammation, protects tight-junction proteins, and regulates intestinal microbiota. Vitamin E supplementation, particularly in combination with antioxidants like selenium, has a synergistic effect in preventing oxidative damage during the inflammatory response to experimental colitis.

A double-blind, placebo-controlled trial showed that vitamin E supplementation reduced oxidative stress in patients with Crohn’s disease but did not significantly change disease activity. Another study on patients with mild to moderately active ulcerative colitis showed that rectal vitamin E therapy improved disease activity and reduced inflammatory markers without causing vitamin E overdose.

Although the initial results show promise, the sample sizes in human investigations are relatively small. The authors noted that larger studies are needed to confirm the benefits of vitamin E supplementation in patients with IBD.

“Further high-quality investigations are required to assess whether vitamin E supplementation can prevent disease recurrence and whether individuals at high risk should undergo screening for vitamin E deficiency and receive preventive treatment to reduce the risk of IBD. Furthermore, the required circulating levels of vitamin E for IBD prevention and management, along with the optimal alternative dosage and duration, remain to be determined,” the authors wrote.

Nevertheless, they concluded that vitamin E supplementation shows promise, and ongoing research aims to define its potential clinical applications.