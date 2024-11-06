Dupilumab Impact on Long-Term Outcomes in European CRSwNP

The following is a summary of “Real-world effectiveness of dupilumab in a European cohort of CRSwNP (CHRINOSOR),” published in the October 2024 issue of Allergy and Immunology by Seys et al.

Pivotal studies showed dupilumab significantly improved nasal polyp scores, symptoms, and quality of life in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze dupilumab’s effectiveness in a large CRSwNP cohort from 6 European tertiary centers.

Researchers reviewed hospital records to assess nasal polyp score (NPS), SNOT-22, VAS for sinus symptoms, loss of smell (LoS), nasal blockage (NB), and ACT scores at baseline, 24, and 52 weeks of dupilumab treatment in patients with CRSwNP. Effectiveness was evaluated by demographics, lifestyle factors, sinus surgery history, comorbidities, and blood eosinophil counts (BEC), following EUFOREA 2021 criteria.

The results showed that all patient outcomes improved at 24 and 52 weeks compared to baseline. Dupilumab was effective regardless of age, sex, body mass index, smoking status, prior sinus surgery, asthma, NSAID exacerbated respiratory disease (NERD), allergy, or baseline BEC. At 24 and 52 weeks, 92.5% and 94.4% of patients, respectively, improved in at least 1 EUFOREA criterion, while 54.4% and 68.2% met all 4 stringent EUFOREA criteria.

The study concluded that dupilumab demonstrated a robust and sustained response in at least 2/3 of patients at 52 weeks, independent of sinus surgery history or major comorbidities.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(24)01160-6/abstract