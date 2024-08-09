Effectiveness of Brief Internet-Based Psychotherapies for Chronic PTSD in 9/11 Survivors

The following is a summary of “Randomized controlled trial of two internet-based written therapies for world trade center workers and survivors with persistent PTSD symptoms,” published in the June 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Feder et al.

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) remains a significant issue for people who were exposed to the 9/11 World Trade Center (WTC) terrorist attacks. Many survivors and recovery workers still struggle with WTC-related PTSD symptoms.

Researchers conducted a prospective study comparing the impact of Internet-based, therapist-assisted, integrative testimonial therapy (ITT) psychotherapy in reducing PTSD symptoms.

They involved 105 participants, 75% of whom had syndromal PTSD, and randomized them into two groups: ITT), which focused on WTC-related trauma, and modified present-centered therapy (I-MPCT). Both therapies included 11 written narrative assignments. The primary outcome measured was the change in PTSD symptoms from baseline to post-treatment using the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5). Secondary measures included PTSD symptom clusters, depressive/anxiety symptoms, functioning, and QoL.

The results showed a significant improvement over time for the main outcome, with an average large effect size (d = 1.49). Moderate-to-large improvements over time were also seen in all PTSD symptom clusters, depressive symptoms, QoL, and mental health-related functioning (d range = 0.62–1.33). However, no significant differences were found between the 2 treatments or in the treatment-by-time interactions. In planned secondary analyses with 3-month follow-up measures, ITT showed more significant reductions than I-MPCT in PTSD avoidance, adverse changes in cognition and mood, anxiety, and mental health-related functioning.

Investigators concluded that both ITT and I-MPCT significantly reduced PTSD symptoms, indicating effectiveness for individuals with chronic WTC-related PTSD who are hard to reach.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165178124001707