Effects of Scrambler Therapy on Pain Management and Quality of Life in CIPN

The following is a summary of “Impact of scrambler therapy on pain and quality of life for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy: A pilot study,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pain by Chung et al.

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is a distressing condition affecting patients who undergo chemotherapy and lack effective treatment options. Scrambler therapy (ST) emerges as a noninvasive approach showing promise in alleviating various quality-of-life symptoms, extending beyond pain management.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess ST’s effectiveness in addressing pain and non-pain symptoms associated with CIPN.

They conducted a single-arm trial involving 10 patients experiencing moderate to severe symptoms of CIPN for over 3 months. The trial involved 10 daily ST sessions, during which CIPN-related symptoms were assessed. Follow-up evaluations were conducted for up to 6 months after the treatment period.

The results showed that the worst pain experienced by participants was significantly reduced by 6 months (P=0.0039). QST revealed the most notable enhancements in pressure tolerance of 60 g (P=0.308, Cohen’s d = 0.42) and cold temperature threshold of 2.5 °C (P=0.9375, Cohen’s d = 0.51), specifically in the gastrocnemius area. Symptoms such as numbness, tingling, difficulty walking, and disrupted sleep exhibited significant improvements over the 6-month. Pain medication usage decreased by 70% after treatment and 42% at the 6-month follow-up. Patient satisfaction was high (82%), with no reported AEs associated with the treatment.

Investigators concluded that the pilot trial showed promise for ST improving CIPN ’ QoL among patients across domains for 6 months, but more extensive studies are crucial for confirmation.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/papr.13355