Efficacy and Durability of Dupilumab in Patients With CRSwNP

The following is a summary of “Dupilumab response onset, maintenance, and durability in patients with severe CRSwNP,” published in the August 2024 issue of Allergy and Immunology by Bachert et al.

Responder analyses of the SINUS Phase 3 study show that dupilumab improves outcomes for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).

Researchers conducted a prospective study to understand the response dynamics to dupilumab over 52 weeks.

They performed a post hoc analysis using data from the SINUS-52 intention-to-treat population of patients with severe CRSwNP who received dupilumab 300 mg every 2 weeks or a placebo. Response was defined as at least a 1-point improvement in the Nasal Polyp Score (NPS), nasal congestion (NC) score, and loss of smell (LoS) score, along with at least an 8.9-point improvement on the 22-Item Sino-Nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22), and was assessed for rapidity, maintenance, and durability.

The results showed that the study included 303 patients (150 of whom received dupilumab and 153 of whom received placebo). A greater proportion of patients achieved a first response by week 16 (rapidity) with dupilumab versus placebo: NPS, 75.3% vs 39.2%; NC score, 60.0% versus 24.2%; LoS score, 60.7% vs15.7%; and SNOT-22 score, 83.3% vs 66.0%. More than 80% of patients given dupilumab who had a response by week 16 maintained their response at week 52 (maintenance). Over 52 weeks, greater proportions of those given dupilumab were responders on at least 80% of time points: NPS, 46.7% vs 2.6%; NC score, 46.7% vs 9.2%; LoS score, 47.3% vs 3.9%; and SNOT-22 score, 62.0% vs 21.6% (durability).

The study concluded that most patients with CRSwNP achieve clinically meaningful responses to dupilumab by week 16, with sustained maintenance and durability of response over time.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(24)00820-0/fulltext