Efficacy and Safety of Oral Povorcitinib in Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Phase 2 Trial

The following is a summary of “Efficacy and safety of the oral Janus kinase 1 inhibitor povorcitinib (INCB054707) in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa in a phase 2, randomized, double-blind, dose-ranging, placebo-controlled study,” published in the March 2024 issue of Dermatology by Kirby, et al.

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is associated with inflammation, and Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibition may relieve symptoms. For a placebo-controlled phase 2 study, researchers sought to evaluate the efficacy and safety of povorcitinib, a selective oral JAK1 inhibitor, in treating HS.

Patients with HS were randomized in a 1:1:1:1 ratio to receive either povorcitinib at doses of 15 mg, 45 mg, or 75 mg, or placebo for 16 weeks. The primary and key secondary endpoints were the mean change from baseline in abscess and inflammatory nodule count and the percentage of patients achieving HS Clinical Response at week 16.

Of 209 randomized patients (15 mg, n = 52; 45 mg, n = 52; 75 mg, n = 53; placebo, n = 52), 83.3% completed the 16-week treatment. At week 16, povorcitinib demonstrated a significant reduction in abscess and inflammatory nodule count from baseline compared to placebo (15 mg: –5.2 [0.9], P = .0277; 45 mg: –6.9 [0.9], P = .0006; 75 mg: –6.3 [0.9], P = .0021 vs. placebo: –2.5 [0.9]). More patients treated with povorcitinib achieved HS Clinical Response at week 16 compared to placebo (15 mg: 48.1%, P = .0445; 45 mg: 44.2%, P = .0998; 75 mg: 45.3%, P = .0829 vs. placebo: 28.8%). Adverse events were reported in 60.0% and 65.4% of patients treated with povorcitinib and placebo, respectively.

Povorcitinib demonstrated efficacy in treating HS, with no observed increase in adverse events across different doses.

Reference: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)03037-2/fulltext