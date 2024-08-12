Efficacy, Response Rates, and Adverse Effects of Hydroxychloroquine for Anogenital Lichen Sclerosus

The following is a summary of “Treatment of lichen sclerosus with hydroxychloroquine: a Mayo Clinic experience,” published in the July 2024 issue of Dermatology by Akpala et al.

Limited study exists on hydroxychloroquine’s efficacy in treating anogenital and extragenital lichen sclerosus, conditions associated with increased scarring and cancer risk when untreated.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study analyzing demographics, clinical features, treatment response, and outcomes of patients with anogenital or extragenital lichen sclerosus treated with hydroxychloroquine.

They analyzed 70 patients with lichen sclerosus treated with hydroxychloroquine from 2018 to 2023.

The results showed that 67 patients were female and 3 were male in the cohort. Extragenital lichen sclerosus was found in 23 patients, 16 with morphea overlap. Itching was the most common symptom, affecting 67%. Connective tissue disorders were present in 36% of patients, leading to hydroxychloroquine treatment. Of 30 patients treated solely for lichen sclerosus, 21 responded, while 9 did not. The overall anogenital response rate to hydroxychloroquine was 84.6%, compared to 50% for extragenital lichen sclerosus. The median time to initial response was 4 months. Mild AEs occurred in 10 patients (14.3%).

Investigators concluded that hydroxychloroquine showed promise in treating anogenital lichen sclerosus due to favorable response rates and low AEs, but more extensive studies were needed to confirm its efficacy.

