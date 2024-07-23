EGCG Regulates Ferroptosis by Downregulating tsRNA-13502 in NSCLC

The following is a summary of “Epigallocatechin gallate modulates ferroptosis through downregulation of tsRNA-13502 in non-small cell lung cancer,” published in the June 2024 issue of Oncology by Wang et al.

Ferroptosis, an iron-dependent form of regulated cell death, presents a promising avenue for cancer therapy. This study investigates the regulatory effects of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a key polyphenol found in green tea, on ferroptosis and its potential therapeutic implications for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Treatment of NSCLC cell lines with various concentrations of EGCG resulted in a marked reduction in cell proliferation, as evidenced by decreased Ki67 immunofluorescence staining. Western blot analyses revealed that EGCG treatment significantly downregulated the expression of glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) and solute carrier family 7 member 11 (SLC7A11) while simultaneously increasing levels of acyl-CoA synthetase long-chain family member 4 (ACSL4).

These molecular alterations coincided with increased intracellular iron, elevated malondialdehyde (MDA) levels, enhanced reactive oxygen species (ROS), and ultrastructural changes characteristic of ferroptosis. Utilizing small RNA sequencing and RT-qPCR, the researchers identified transfer RNA-derived small RNA 13502 (tsRNA-13502) as a significant target of EGCG’s action, noting its upregulation in NSCLC tissues relative to adjacent non-tumorous tissues. EGCG was found to modulate the ferroptosis pathway through the downregulation of tsRNA-13502, which in turn influenced the expression of critical ferroptosis regulators (GPX4, SLC7A11, and ACSL4). This modulation led to increased iron, MDA, and ROS accumulation, ultimately inducing ferroptosis in NSCLC cells. The findings elucidate the multifaceted mechanisms through which EGCG operates, highlighting the modulation of ferroptosis as a viable therapeutic strategy to enhance treatment outcomes in NSCLC.

By leveraging EGCG’s potential to induce ferroptosis, the study group proposes a novel approach to target NSCLC, opening avenues for further research into dietary polyphenols as adjunctive therapies in oncology. This study contributes to understanding ferroptosis in cancer biology and emphasizes the need for continued exploration of natural compounds in the development of innovative cancer therapies.

Source: cancerci.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12935-024-03391-5