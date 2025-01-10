Electronic Tool to Enhance Provider Confidence in Penicillin Allergy De-Labeling

Photo Credit: Hailshadow

The following is a summary of “Developing and disseminating an electronic penicillin allergy de-labelling tool using the model for improvement framework,” published in the December 2024 issue of Allergy and Immunology by Saravanabavan et al.

Clinicians often hesitate to de-label penicillin allergies despite strong safety data. Point-of-care tools can effectively support this process.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to increase the number of providers intending to pursue a penicillin oral challenge by 15% by February 2023.

They translated a validated de-labelling algorithm into an electronic point-of-care tool and distributed it across eight healthcare institutions. Using the Model for Improvement Framework, they conducted 3 PDSA cycles, analyzing data and survey results to implement changes. They collected data on the number of providers intending to pursue an oral challenge, tool usage, and clinician satisfaction and confidence in the tool’s risk-stratification capabilities.

The results showed a 15.1% increase in providers intending to give an oral challenge, from 50.4% with version 1 to 65.5% with version 2. Tool usage increased from 61.3 counts per month with version 1 to 98.6 counts with version 2. Satisfaction with the tool rose from 73.1% to 100%, and confidence in its risk-stratification ability increased from 76.9% to 98.1%.

Investigators demonstrated improvement in provider intention to pursue an oral challenge and increased satisfaction and confidence in the de-labelling tool. Electronic tools were recommended for further integration into institutional penicillin de-labelling protocols.

