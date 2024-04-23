Elevated Expression of ADH5 Suggests Improved KIRC Prognosis and Related to Immunity

The following is a summary of “Elevated ADH5 expression suggested better prognosis in kidney renal clear cell carcinoma (KIRC) and related to immunity through single-cell and bulk RNA-sequencing,” published in the April 2024 issue of Urology by Sun et al.

Despite significant advancements in medical technology, kidney renal clear cell carcinoma (KIRC) remains a formidable challenge in urology, owing to its high lethality. Addressing this pressing clinical issue, this study discusses the potential of ADH5 as a prognostic marker and its immunological implications in KIRC.

Using the TCGA database, gene expression matrix and clinical data on ADH5 were validated through external databases and qRT-PCR. The association between ADH5 expression and KIRC prognosis was examined using univariate and multivariate Cox regression analysis. Additionally, the study investigated ADH5-related signaling pathways in KIRC and its correlation with immune responses.

ADH5 mRNA and protein levels were downregulated in KIRC, with direct correlations noted between ADH5 expression and histological grade, clinical stage, and TNM stage (p < 0.05). Both univariate and multivariate Cox regression analyses identified ADH5 as an independent prognostic factor in KIRC. Enrichment analysis revealed five ADH5-related signaling pathways. However, no correlation was found between ADH5 and tumor mutational burden (TMB), tumor neoantigen burden (TNB), or microsatellite instability (MSI). Immunologically, ADH5 expression was associated with the tumor microenvironment, immune cell infiltration, and immune checkpoint expression. Notably, lower ADH5 expression correlated with increased sensitivity to immunotherapy. Single-cell sequencing data indicated high expression of ADH5 in immune cells.

ADH5 emerges as a promising prognostic biomarker and potential therapeutic target in KIRC. Moreover, its association with immunotherapy responsiveness underscores its clinical significance, offering valuable insights for personalized treatment strategies in patients with KIRC.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01478-9