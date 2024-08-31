Endocannabinoid Profiles Reflect Disease Severity and Survival in ALS

Photo Credit: Dr Microbe

The following is a summary of “Circulating endocannabinoidome signatures of disease activity in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis,” published in the August 2024 issue of Neurology by Dubbioso et al.

The diversified signaling pathway of endocannabinoid (eCB) is said to be involved in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), as shown in several preclinical studies.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess serum levels of eCB, disease status, and activity of patients with ALS.

They measured the different serum concentrations of 2-arachidonoylglycerol and N-arachidonoylethanolamine (AEA), and AEA congeners palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), oleoylethanolamide (OEA), eicosapentaenoylethanolamide (EPEA), 2-docosahexaenoylglycerol (2-DHG) and docosahexaenoylethanolamide (DHEA) in 65 patients with ALS, 32 HCs and 16 neurological disease controls (NALS). Additionally, 46 patients with ALS sustained a longitudinal study to evaluate the correlation between eCB and congener level and disease activity and progression.

The results showed higher circulating mediators in ALS than HCs (all P<0.001) and NALS. Along with that, an elevation in the levels of PEA, OEA, and EPEA (all P<0.02) confirmed by the longitudinal study was also observed (all P<0.03). Patients with complete appetite loss have increased serum PEA and OEA levels. Cluster analysis discovered 2 distinct profiles of circulating mediators linked with disease activity (severe vs. mild). A significantly high level of OEA and PEA and a lower level of 2-DHG compared to NALS and HCs was observed in patients with severe cluster disease activity.

They concluded the circulating endocannabinoidome showed disease activity underlying its therapeutic approach.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/ene.16400