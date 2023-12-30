Enhanced Survival Results in Advanced NSCLC Patients with MET Dysregulation Through MET Inhibitor Treatment

The following is a summary of “Improved Survival Outcomes in Patients With MET-Dysregulated Advanced NSCLC Treated With MET Inhibitors: Results of a Multinational Retrospective Chart Review,” published in the November 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Wolf, et al.

For a study, researchers looked at the disease and patient features, medication, MET testing trends, predicted biomarkers, and survival results in people with MET-dysregulated advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). They looked at old medical records from people worldwide without any changes being made. From December 2017 to September 2018, information from the medical records of people with advanced or metastatic EGFR wild-type, MET-dysregulated NSCLC was taken out and put into computer data collection forms.

They looked at 211 patient charts in total. About 157 had MET exon 14 skipping mutations (METex14; with or without MET amplification simultaneously), and 54 had MET amplification only. METex14 testing was done on all patients, while MET amplification testing was done on 168 patients. It was found that MET instability did not overlap with ALK, ROS1, RET rearrangements, or HER2 exon 20 insertions.

Out of a total of 211 patients, 56 (26.5%) were given MET inhibitor (METi) medicine as the first treatment (31.2% in the METex14 cohort and 13% in the MET-amplified-only cohort). In the METex14 group, the median OS for people who got METi was 25.4 months, compared to 10.7 months for people who didn’t (HR [95% CI]: 0.532 [0.340–0.832]; P =.0055). In the MET-amplified-only group, the median OS was 20.6 months for patients who were treated with METi and 7.6 months for those who were not treated with METi (HR [95% CI]: 0.388 [0.152–0.991]; P =.0479).MET changes in NSCLC usually happen without other tumor driver mutations and are linked to poor survival rates. Notably, METi treatments are linked to longer mortality rates in people with MET-dysregulated NSCLC.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1525730423001729