Enhancing Follow-Up Colonoscopy Timing: A Pilot Study on Knowledge Translation Tool

The following is a summary of “Optimizing Timing of Follow-Up Colonoscopy: A Pilot Cluster Randomized Trial of a Knowledge Translation Tool,” published in the March 2024 issue of Gastroenterology by Shaffer, et al.

Endoscopists often deviate from recommended colonoscopy surveillance intervals. For a study, researchers conducted a cluster-randomized single-blind pilot trial in Winnipeg, Canada, evaluating a new digital application tool designed to calculate guideline-based follow-up intervals.

Endoscopists were randomized into intervention (access to the digital application) or control groups. Pathology reports and final recommendations for colonoscopies conducted 1–4 months pre-randomization and 3–7 months post-randomization were analyzed. Generalized estimating equation models assessed whether access to the digital application influenced guideline congruence.

The study included 15 intervention and 14 control endoscopists (of 42 eligible). Pre-randomization, intervention endoscopists made guideline-congruent recommendations 67.6% of the time, increasing to 76.1% post-randomization. Control endoscopists exhibited 72.4% and 72.9% guideline congruence pre- and post-randomization, respectively. Intervention endoscopists showed a trend towards increased guideline adherence post-intervention (OR: 1.50, 95% CI 0.82–2.74), while control group adherence remained unchanged (OR: 1.07, 95% CI 0.50–2.29). Intervention endoscopists with below-median pre-randomization guideline congruence significantly improved post-randomization.

The digital application for colonoscopy surveillance intervals may enhance guideline adherence among endoscopists, particularly those with lower pre-intervention congruence with guidelines.

Reference: journals.lww.com/ajg/abstract/2024/03000/optimizing_timing_of_follow_up_colonoscopy__a.28.aspx