Enhancing Performance Measurement Trends with DataDerm

The following is a summary of “DataDerm: Improving trends in performance measurement,” published in the May 2024 issue of Dermatology by Fitzgerald, et al.

DataDerm played a crucial role in this study. Researchers sought to examine the potential for and subsequent rate of improvement across 23 performance measures following the consolidation of Medicare’s legacy quality reporting programs into the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) in 2015, utilizing data from the DataDerm registry of the American Academy of Dermatology.

The study analyzed the level of performance across 23 performance measures, each with at least 20 clinicians reporting on at least 50 patients’ experiences. Aggregate performance rates were calculated for each measure and the overall set. Additionally, trends in performance across nine measures tracked over the first five years of DataDerm’s existence were analyzed to understand variations in performance over time.

Aggregate performance rates across the 23 measures varied widely, ranging from 20.4% for AAD 1 (Psoriasis: Assessment of Disease Activity) to 99.9% for measure ACMS 1 (Avoidance of Opioid Prescriptions for Reconstruction After Skin Resection). While the three measures achieved an aggregate performance of over 95%, the overall aggregate performance rate across all measures was 81.2%, indicating a potential improvement of 18.8%. Analysis of trends in performance across the nine measures tracked over time revealed consistent improvement in the initial years (2016 through 2018) of DataDerm’s participation, with some variation observed in 2019 and 2020.

The study’s findings have direct implications for healthcare delivery. Participation in a multi-institutional registry and tracking compliance with performance measures can lead to improvements in compliance with the measures and, consequently, quality of care. The findings underscored the importance of ongoing monitoring and evaluation of performance measures to ensure continuous enhancement of healthcare delivery.

Reference: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)03373-X/abstract