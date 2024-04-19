Enhancing QOL and Sexual Function Through VR Rehabilitation in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis

The following is a summary of “Virtual reality rehabilitation in patients affected by multiple sclerosis: Impact on quality of life and sexual functions,” published in the February 2024 issue of Neurology by Maggio et al.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a disease-causing the progressive neurological decline, frequently results in sexual dysfunction, impacting patients’ quality of life (QOL).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating whether virtual reality (VR) rehabilitation enhances the MS Quality of Life (MSQOL) and if this improvement translates to better sexual function and satisfaction.

They enrolled patients diagnosed with relapsing-remitting (RR) and secondary progressive (SP) MS attending the Rehabilitation Laboratory of IRCCS Neurolesi “Bonino Pulejo” in Messina, Italy (November 2018 to March 2020). All patients, 35 in each group, were randomized, 35 in the control group (CG) received traditional cognitive rehabilitation (CR), while 35 in the experimental group (EG) underwent VR therapy.

The results showed that the EG experienced substantial enhancements in numerous dimensions of MSQOL from T0 to T1, with notable progress in sexual function and satisfaction. In contrast, the CG only achieved significant improvements in overall QOL. Pearson’s correlation analysis revealed positive links between sexual function and satisfaction, as well as physical and mental well-being, emphasizing the significance of improving sexual function as a health indicator.

Investigators concluded that VR rehabilitation showed promise in enhancing sexual function and satisfaction in patients with MS, suggesting a need for further exploration in this under-addressed area of rehabilitation.

Source: msard-journal.com/article/S2211-0348(24)00049-X/abstract#%20