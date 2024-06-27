Enhancing Reproductive Screening: Informed Consent, Quality, and Safety in Antenatal and Preconception Care

The following is a summary of “Antenatal Reproductive Screening for Pregnant People Including Preconception: Provides the Best Reproductive Opportunity for Informed Consent, Quality, and Safety,” published in the June 2024 issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology by Wilson et al.

This review on antenatal screening comprehensively examines evidence-based approaches for reproductive health before and during pregnancy, spanning from pre-conception through the first to third trimesters.

A systematic evaluation of peer-reviewed literature focused on antenatal screening practices was conducted to compile a comprehensive overview.

Evidence supports the necessity of offering and discussing various elements of reproductive antenatal screening with individuals planning for pregnancy or already pregnant. Preconception considerations include genetic carrier screening for reproductive partners and a thorough review of personal and family histories, including that of reproductive partners, to assess genetic and pregnancy-related morbidity risks. During the first trimester, essential screenings encompass fetal dating using ultrasound, fetal aneuploidy screening, with potential expansion into fetal morbidity criteria as warranted, and early assessments for conditions like preeclampsia, fetal anatomy, and cardiac anomalies. The second trimester emphasizes comprehensive fetal anatomy examinations, including cardiac assessments, placental and cord pathologies evaluations, and screening for preterm birth risks, including cervical length measurements. In the third trimester, ongoing surveillance is crucial for fetal growth and continued assessment of preterm birth risks.

Antenatal reproductive screening is characterized by its multifaceted nature, requiring meticulous attention and time investment, alongside pre- and post-testing counseling for most screening components. Effective implementation across preconception and trimesters one through three demands clear patient comprehension and engagement. Central to these practices is the achievement of informed consent and effective knowledge transfer, ensuring that individuals can make well-informed decisions about their reproductive health.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S152169342400066X