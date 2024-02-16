Enhancing Resident-Fellow Engagement: New Admission Interactions and Potential Motivational Strategies

The following is a summary of “We’ve Got a New One—Exploring the Resident-Fellow New Admission Interaction and Opportunities for Enhancing Motivation,” published in the January 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Mahoney et al.

This study aims to delineate the phases of new admission interactions between pediatric residents and fellows, explore trainee perceptions regarding motivational and demotivational aspects, and identify behaviors conducive to an optimal new admission exchange.

Employing modified grounded theory alongside experiential learning and self-determination theory, researchers conducted six focus groups and journey mapping sessions at Stanford Children’s Health from January to March 2021. Audio recordings of the sessions were transcribed verbatim, and two authors independently coded the transcripts to identify categories and themes using constant comparison. A third author reviewed these findings. Qualitative data were triangulated with surveys and journey mapping data to conceptualize a model of trainee motivation during new admission interactions. Behaviors consistently described as motivational by participants were outlined to define an optimal new admission interaction.

Establishing trust and fostering educational engagement between residents and fellows was crucial for intrinsic motivation and engagement during new admissions. Residents require autonomy, competence, and a sense of belonging to the team to develop trust and engagement, while fellows need assurance of patient safety to establish trust and a belief in their ability to facilitate resident growth. Failure to establish trust or engagement from either party results in a cycle of trainee disengagement.

Discreet, modifiable behaviors exhibited by either fellow or resident counterparts during new admission interactions can significantly impact trainee motivation and engagement with patient care. Addressing these behaviors may lead to improved quality of care delivery.

