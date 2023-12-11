Enhancing Scleral Graft Transplantation with LLLT for Contracted Socket Repair

The following is a summary of “Low-level laser therapy combined with scleral graft transplantation in the treatment of contracted socket: a clinical study,” published in the December 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Huang et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the effectiveness of low-level laser therapy (LLLT) in promoting tissue repair and graft vascularization in patients with contracted sockets undergoing allogeneic scleral graft transplantation.

They involved 39 patients with socket contraction (April 2015 to April 2021). Allogeneic scleral grafts were utilized to repair the sockets in all patients. Patients were randomly assigned to 2 groups. The laser group comprised 18 patients treated with LLLT post-surgery, while the control group comprised 21 patients without LLLT post-surgery, healing naturally. The LLLT equipment had a wavelength of 650 nm, 10 mW power, and 3.8 J/cm2 dosimetry, administered once daily for 5 min over 7 days, starting 1 week postoperatively. Six-month follow-ups were performed to evaluate alterations in the non-vascularized graft area and upper and inferior fornix depth.

The results showed the laser group exhibited a significantly higher conjunctival vascularization rate than the control group (P=0.003). The percentage of fornice depth contraction was more pronounced in the control group than in the laser group (P=0.000).

Investigators concluded that LLLT effectively enhanced tissue healing and reduced inflammation in patients with contracted sockets.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-023-03242-3