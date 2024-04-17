SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Epilepsy Linked to Cardiovascular Comorbidity

Apr 17, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Mayer J, et al. Epilepsy and the risk of adverse cardiovascular events: A nationwide cohort study. Eur J Neurol. 2024;31(3):e16116. doi:10.1111/ene.16116

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement