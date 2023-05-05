The following is a summary of “Primary healthcare competencies needed in the management of person-centred integrated care for chronic illness and multimorbidity: Results of a scoping review,” published in the April 2023 issue of Primary Care by Michielsen, et al.

Primary care settings value chronic illness management programs. The diseases themselves are the primary target of disease management initiatives. Multimorbidity and social issues are only partially addressed. The patient is at the center of attention in person-centered integrated care (PC-IC). This necessitates a rise in skill levels among healthcare providers who implement PC-IC. The purpose of this scoping review was to investigate, within the framework of PC-IC, which competencies are essential for healthcare professionals operating in collaborative teams. Researchers also looked into several routes to learning these skills.

Chronic illness and multimorbidity in primary care: a search of 6 literature databases and grey literature for guidelines and peer-reviewed studies. A summary of the skills medical staff need to provide PC-IC was generated by synthesizing available data. The meta-analysis includes 21 studies and 4 guidelines, from which the following 4 core competencies emerged: interprofessional communication; interprofessional collaborative cooperation; leadership; patient-centered communication. Most publications must explain the information, abilities, and attitudes required for a PC-IC strategy or how to obtain them.

This analysis sheds light on the skillset essential for PC-IC delivery in primary care. Primary care providers could be better prepared to provide PC-IC for patients with chronic illness and multimorbidity if further research is conducted on the fundamental concepts underlying these competences.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-023-02050-4