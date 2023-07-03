The following is a summary of “Necessary Products for the Prevention and Treatment of Pressure Injuries: Lessons Learned That Translate Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic,” published in the July 2023 issue of Critical Care by Delmore, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to identify the challenges encountered in obtaining the necessary support surfaces and products for pressure injury (PrI) prevention and treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They conducted a survey using SurveyMonkey to gather data on healthcare perceptions and challenges related to specific product categories essential for PrI prevention and treatment in US acute care settings during the pandemic. Three anonymous surveys were created for the target populations, which included supply chain personnel and healthcare workers. The surveys focused on healthcare workers’ perceptions, product requests, the ability to fulfill requests, and adherence to facility protocols without substitution, specifically in support surfaces and skin and wound care supplies.

A total of 174 respondents completed one of the three surveys. Interestingly, nurses responded to the surveys designed for supply chain personnel, providing valuable insights from their perspective. The analysis revealed three main themes derived from the responses and general comments: differing expectations between supply chain staff and nurses regarding the requirements for PrI prevention and treatment; instances of inappropriate substitution, with or without proper staff education; and preparedness for managing PrI prevention and treatment.

Understanding the experiences and challenges in acquiring and ensuring the availability of appropriate equipment and products for PrI prevention and treatment is crucial. To optimize PrI prevention and treatment outcomes, a proactive approach is necessary to address daily challenges and effectively respond to future crises.

Source: journals.lww.com/aswcjournal/Abstract/2023/07000/Necessary_Products_for_the_Prevention_and.6.aspx