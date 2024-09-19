Etonogestrel Implant Preferred Over IUDs Among Clients of EC Requesting LARC

Photo Credit: Padrinan

The following is a summary of “Selection of long acting reversible contraception methods by emergency contraception clients: A prospective observational study,” published in the September 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Carter et al.

Long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) are practical options for preventing unintended pregnancies, which need to be understood in this study.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare different LARC devices chosen by women seeking emergency contraception (EC).

They analyzed 4 Utah families in the United States planning clinics between February 2021 and April 2023 and received information about oral EC and 3 LARC options aged 18-35.

The results showed that out of 2,106 clients approached about EC, 306 individuals, accounting for 14.5%, requested LARC. Among those who requested LARC, 293 individuals proceeded with a device. Of these, 160 individuals, which constituted 55%, chose an etonogestrel implant combined with oral Levonorgestrel (LNG). Additionally, 72 individuals, representing 25%, selected a copper Intrauterine Device (IUD), while 61 individuals, or 21%, opted for a 52mg Levonorgestrel IUD, with the results being statistically significant (P<0.001).

They concluded that 14.5% of women seeking EC chose a LARC method, with the etonogestrel implant being the most popular option.

