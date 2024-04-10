Evaluating mRNA and Inactivated Vaccines for Dialysis Patients Against SARS-CoV-2

The following is a summary of “Comparison of homologous and heterologous inactivated and mRNA vaccination programme against SARS-CoV-2 in dialysis patients,” published in the March 2024 issue of Nephrology by Yasar et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the vaccine response and the impact of a booster dose with BNT162b2 on COVID-19 positivity among hemodialysis (HD) and peritoneal dialysis (PD) recipients who were administered or not administered CoronaVac as their initial two doses.

They examined a cohort comprising 80 PD and 163 HD patients who had received two doses of the CoronaVac vaccine. Antibody levels were assessed at Days 42 and 90 following the initial dose. Subsequently, measurements were reiterated on Day 181 post-first dose for individuals who received only the initial two doses and on Day 28 post-third dose for those who additionally received the booster dose. Antibody levels falling below 50 AU/mL were classified as negative.

The results showed that the seropositivity rates between the HD and PD groups were similar on Days 42 and 90 (P=0.212 and 0.720). All patients in the booster group tested seropositive. Comparing the antibody levels, patients who received CoronaVac as a booster exhibited lower levels compared to those given BNT162b2 in both the HD and PD groups (P<0.001 and 0.002). COVID-19 positivity was detected in 11 patients, with 7 not receiving the booster dose and 4 having received a third dose of CoronaVac. Multivariate analysis revealed that as age increased, COVID-19 positivity also increased (OR: 1.080, 95% CI: 1.017 – 1.146, P=0.012), while administration of the booster dose decreased this positivity (OR: 0.113, 95% CI: 0.028 – 0.457, P=0.002).

Investigators concluded that dialysis patients who were given a BNT162b2 booster after CoronaVac showed stronger antibody responses than those who received CoronaVac only.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/nep.14292