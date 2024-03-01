Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of Eblasakimab in Moderate-to-Severe AD

The following is a summary of “Safety and efficacy of eblasakimab, an interleukin 13 receptor α1 monoclonal an/qvtibody, in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: A phase 1b, multiple-ascending dose study,” published in the March 2024 issue of Dermatology by Veverka, et al.

Eblasakimab, an interleukin (IL)-13 receptor α1 antagonist, hinders IL-4 and IL-13 signaling through the type 2 receptor, presenting a potential treatment avenue for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). For a phase 1b randomized, double-blinded study, researchers sought to assess the safety and efficacy of eblasakimab in adults with moderate-to-severe AD.

About 52 patients with moderate-to-severe AD were enrolled and received weekly subcutaneous injections of eblasakimab at doses of 200, 400, or 600 mg, or placebo for 8 weeks. The primary outcome was the incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events. Secondary outcomes included the percentage change in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) from baseline, EASI improvement of at least 50%, 75%, or 90% from baseline, and percentage change in the peak-pruritus numeric rating scale score from baseline.

Treatment-emergent adverse events were observed in 47% of placebo patients and 71% of eblasakimab-treated patients, with most events categorized as mild or moderate and not leading to study discontinuation. At week 8, eblasakimab 600 mg demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in mean percentage change in EASI compared to placebo (-65% vs. -27%, P = .014). Key secondary physician- and patient-reported endpoints were also met. The study’s duration was limited to 8 weeks, highlighting the need for longer-term investigations to confirm the safety and efficacy of eblasakimab in AD patients.

The treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe AD with eblasakimab was well-tolerated and associated with significant clinical improvements compared to placebo.

Reference: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)03029-3/fulltext