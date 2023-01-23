The following is a summary of “Effect of Caffeine on Colonic Manometry in Children,” published in the January 2023 issue of Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Mehta, et al.

For many years, people have enjoyed drinking coffee and other items that contain caffeine. Coffee and decaffeinated drinks may also stimulate intestinal motility, according to earlier adult research. The impact of caffeine on children’s intestinal motility was investigated by researchers for a study, albeit there have been no studies in the area.

A prospective investigation of young individuals who had conventional colonic motility tests and were permitted to drink caffeinated coffee, decaffeinated coffee, or take a caffeine pill. In the end analyses, patients who responded to intraluminal bisacodyl injection in the colon with a gastrocolonic reflex and high amplitude propagated contractions (HAPCs) were taken into account.

About 38 individuals were enrolled. However, 22 were eliminated for various reasons, including 11 for aberrant findings (no HAPC was found in response to intraluminal bisacodyl response) and 11 for being unable to swallow all study medications or finish the trial. 16 patients satisfied the requirements for the last analyses. In comparison to the other treatments, intracolonic bisacodyl produced a greater area under the curve (AUC). When compared to decaffeinated coffee, caffeinated coffee had a larger AUC, motility index (MI), and latency to HAPC (P< 0.05). Neither the caffeine pill nor the decaffeinated coffee significantly differed from the caffeinated coffee.

Although other ingredients in caffeinated and non-caffeinated beverages may likely cause a colonic reaction and need additional investigation for potential use as a colonic stimulant, caffeine is a known colonic stimulant.

