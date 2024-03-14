Evaluating the Use of CT Scans for Diagnosing Patients Suffering from Pain in the Throat

The following is a summary of “CT-based diagnosis in patients presenting with throat pain: A single institutional review,” published in the January 2024 issue of Emergency Medicine by Wang, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess whether demographic data, medical history, physical examination, and laboratory tests can predict the likelihood of obtaining a diagnosis through CT imaging of the neck in patients presenting to the Emergency Department (ED) with throat pain.

A retrospective review was conducted on 367 CT scans of the neck performed for throat pain evaluation in the ED from August 2013 to September 2019. Clinical history, physical examination findings, laboratory results, and imaging findings were documented.

Among the 367 neck CT scans performed for throat pain evaluation, patients with cervical lymphadenopathy (OR = 2.69; 95% CI, 1.37–5.49), tonsillar abnormalities (OR = 2.94; 95% CI, 1.4–6.57), elevated white blood cell count (OR = 1.08; 95% CI, 1.02–1.15), and increased body temperature (OR = 1.94; 95% CI, 1.1–3.6) were more likely to have diagnostic CT scans.

Taking into account tonsillar abnormalities, lymphadenopathy, body temperature, and leukocyte count before ordering CT scans of the neck for throat pain may enhance diagnostic accuracy and reduce unnecessary CT utilization in the ED.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0735675723005648