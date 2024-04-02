Evaluating Trends and Outcomes of Prolonged VV ECMO Support in ARDS Patients

The following is a summary of “Prevalence and Survival of Prolonged Venovenous Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome: An Analysis of the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization Registry,” published in February 2024, issue of Critical Care by Chandel et al.

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a severe lung condition characterized by the rapid onset of widespread inflammation. For some patients, this further necessitates venovenous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VV ECMO) support.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze and assess the utilization patterns and outcomes of patients with ARDS who require VV ECMO support.

They collected data from the extracorporeal life support organization (ELSO) registry for adults who required ECMO support for ARDS (January 2012 and December 2022). Database was providedto examine trends in utilization and outcomes among patients with ARDS requiring prolonged VV ECMO support.

The results showed mortality rates and survival outcomes of 13,681 patients on VV ECMO. Of these, 4,040 (29.5%) received support for ≥21 days, and 975 (7.1%) for ≥50 days. Prolonged support was associated with lower hospital discharge rates (46.5% vs. 59.7%, P<0.001). However, no significant mortality association was found with ECMO duration (OR 0.99, 95% CI 0.98–1.01, P=0.87 and aOR, 0.99; 95% CI, 0.97–1.02; P= 0.48). Of those on VV ECMO for ≥120 days (n = 113), 46.0% were discharged alive.

Investigators concluded that even for patients on VV ECMO for ARDS beyond 21 days, duration was not a predictor of survival, suggesting potential for recovery even with prolonged support.

Source: journals.lww.com/ccmjournal/fulltext/9900/prevalence_and_survival_of_prolonged_venovenous.289.aspx