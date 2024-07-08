Ocular Trauma From Lawn Mower Accidents: Clinical Insights, Visual Results, and Microbial Profiles

Photo Credit: Danymages

The following is a summary of “Ocular trauma from Lawn mower accidents: Clinical insights, visual outcomes and microbial profiles,” published in the June 2024 issue of Emergency Medicine by Yang, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to characterize ocular trauma caused by lawnmowers, identify factors associated with unfavorable final visual acuity (FVA), and analyze the spectrum of microbial pathogens in posttraumatic endophthalmitis.

They conducted a retrospective analysis of patients presenting with lawn mower-related ocular trauma at Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center between January 2013 and August 2021. Data on demographics, clinical features, isolated microorganisms, risk factors influencing reduced visual acuity, treatment modalities, and use of protective eyewear were collected and analyzed.

The study included 140 participants (140 eyes), with a mean age of 49.47 ± 12.03 years and a predominance of males (95%). Penetrating globe injuries were the most common manifestation (75.7%), often involving intraocular foreign bodies (51.4%). Endophthalmitis developed in 35 cases (25%), with Bacillus cereus (23.5%) identified as the primary pathogen, followed by Staphylococcus epidermidis and Streptococcus species (11.8% each). Initial visual acuity (IVA) was predominantly grade IV (77.9%), ranging from light perception to 4/200, with only 0.7% achieving grade I (better than 20/40). Post-treatment, 5.7% achieved FVA at grade I, while the proportion with grade IV vision decreased to 64.3%. Multivariate logistic regression identified injury protection (P < 0.001, OR = 0.237, 95% CI = 0.126–0.446), IVA (P = 0.001, OR = 4.102, 95% CI = 1.730–9.729), and retinal detachment (P = 0.042, OR = 8.105, 95% CI = 1.075–61.111) as significant independent risk factors influencing FVA.

Lawn mower-related ocular injuries are severe, often involving high-velocity metal foreign bodies that can lead to infections, predominantly caused by Bacillus cereus. Proper use of protective eyewear, prompt assessment of initial visual acuity, and detection of retinal detachment are critical for optimizing visual outcomes.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0735675724000834