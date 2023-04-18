The following is a summary of “Health Disparities in Kidney Failure Among Patients With Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease: A Cross-Sectional Study,” published in the February 2023 issue of Kidney Medicine by Harrison et al.

Patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) may experience renal failure in different ways, and understanding these variations could help doctors better treat their patients. Researchers aimed to learn more about the racial and ethnic makeup of patients with ADPKD and renal failure. Experiment with a discrete sample taken at random intervals. ADPKD patients who joined Kaiser Permanente in Southern California between January 1, 2002, and December 31, 2018. Analysis of variance F test and χ2 test were used to see if there were significant differences in characteristics based on race and ethnicity. Researchers utilized box plots and confidence intervals to evaluate the variation and distribution of the median age of renal failure onset among racial/ethnic groups and between the sexes. The odds ratio (OR) for kidney transplantation was estimated using multivariable logistic regression. In a study involving 3,677 patients with ADPKD, 1,027 (27.3%) experienced renal failure. There were 138 people of color (30.7%), 496 whites (30.6%), 306 Hispanics (24.7%), and 87 Asians (23.6%) in the group of people with renal failure.

The average age of beginning kidney failure was 50 years for Hispanic patients, the youngest of any ethnic group, followed by Black patients (56 years) and White patients (57 years). Kidney transplantation rates were lower among people of color (44.2%; OR, 0.72) and people of color (49.7%; OR, 0.65) than among White people (53.8%). About 15% of individuals had kidney transplants before they needed them. ADPKD cases may have been misclassified due to the study’s retrospective nature. Equations that considered race while calculating kidney function may have overestimated renal function in African Americans. It is possible that the results of this study cannot be extrapolated to all patients with ADPKD because it was conducted inside a single integrated healthcare system in a particular location. Researchers found racial/ethnic differences in kidney failure, onset age, and kidney transplantation rates within a large, heterogeneous ADPKD sample. Insight into racial/ethnic diversity in clinical characteristics of the disease and potential differences in care that may affect ADPKD outcomes are provided by real-world ADPKD cohorts.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590059522002102