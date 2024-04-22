Examining Mental Splitting, Traumatic Stress, and Burnout Among Health Care Professionals

The following is a summary of “Traumatic stress symptoms, mental splitting and burnout in health care professionals: a cross-sectional study,” published in the April 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Riethof et al.

Enthusiasm and idealized visions gave way to disillusionment, disappointment, and chronic stress symptoms, characterizing the trajectory of burnout syndrome.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study examining connections between burnout syndrome, traumatic stress, and Kernberg’s concept of splitting.

They evaluated 90 healthcare professionals (50 females and 40 males) who cared for a group of diabetic patients. Burnout Measure (BM), Splitting Index (SI), and Traumatic Stress Checklist – 40 (TSC-40) were used for assessment.

The results showed significant Spearman correlations between BM and TSC-40 in both male (R=0.75, P<0.01) and female (R=0.61, P<0.01) populations, as well as between BM and SI in men (R=0.40, P<0.01) and women (R=0.51, P<0.01). Findings could impact burnout syndrome prevention and treatment strategies.

Investigators concluded that splitting and traumatic stress mechanisms might predict burnout symptoms, suggesting potential tools for early detection and prevention.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1332900/full