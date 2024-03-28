Examining the Effectiveness of Everolimus-Eluting Stents with Bioabsorbable Polymers in STEMI

The following is a summary of “SYNERGY- Everolimus eluting stent with a bioabsorbable polymer in ST elevation myocardial infarction- CLEAR SYNERGY OASIS-9 Registry,” published in the March 2024 issue of Cardiology by Jolly et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the clinical efficacy of the SYNERGY stent in individuals diagnosed with ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

They investigated the use of the only drug-eluting stent approved by the FDA for treating STEMI, the Taxus stent, which is no longer available, necessitating further data collection. Within a larger randomized trial With(n = 7000) STEMI patients, they integrated the CLEAR SYNERGY stent registry. This registry evaluated outcomes such as major adverse cardiac events (MACE), defined by cardiovascular death, recurrent MI, or unplanned ischemia-driven target vessel revascularization (TVR) within a 12-month period.

The results showed that at 12 months after primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PPCI) for STEMI, the MACE rate was 4.8% (95% CI 3.2-6.3%), meeting the predefined success criteria with an upper bound of CI below the performance goal of 9.45%. Among the 733 patients enrolled from 8 countries, with a mean age of 60.2 years, 19% had diabetes, 41.3% experienced anterior MI, and the median door-to-balloon time was 72 minutes. The individual rates of cardiovascular death, recurrent MI, and TVR were 2.7%, 1.9%, and 1.0%, respectively. Acute definite stent thrombosis occurred in 0.3%, subacute in 0.4%, and late in 0.4%, with a cumulative stent thrombosis rate of 1.1% at 12 months.

Investigators concluded that SYNERGY stent met or exceeded performance goals in STEMI patients based on prior studies.

