SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Examining the Role of Nutrition in Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

Mar 28, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Reznikov E, et al. Current nutritional therapies in inflammatory bowel disease: Improving clinical remission rates and sustainability of long-term dietary therapies. Nutrients. 2023;15(3):668. Published 2023 Jan 28. doi:10.3390/nu15030668

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement