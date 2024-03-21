SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Experts Call for Improved Integration & Communication Across Medical Disciplines

Mar 20, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Diluiso, G. (2024). Mind the Gap: A Questionnaire on the Distance between Diagnostic Advances and Clinical Practice in Skin Cancer Treatment. Medicina. 60. 155. 10.3390/medicina60010155.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement