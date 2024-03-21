Experts Issue Vaccination Recommendation for Adults Receiving Biologics & Oral Therapies

National Psoriasis Foundation advises temporary vaccine pause for psoriasis patients on live vaccines, while nonliving vaccines can continue during treatment.

Recent guideline recommendations from the Medical Board of the National Psoriasis Foundation suggest that while temporary vaccine cessation is recommended for adult patients with psoriasis receiving most live vaccines, those on antipsoriatic oral and biologic therapies generally do not need to interrupt treatment with nonliving vaccines. According to Vipawee S. Chat, MD, and colleagues, a knowledge gap persists in evidence-based recommendations concerning the continuation cessation of systemic therapies for psoriasis and/or psoriatic arthritis among psoriatic patients needing nonlive or live vaccines. The researchers used a modified Delphi process to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vaccines and this patient set. The National Psoriasis Foundation Medical Board and COVID-19 Task Force, and infectious disease experts developed 22 consensus statements. The guidelines, recently published in the Journal of American Academy of Dermatology, recommend continuing most oral and biologic therapies without modification for patients receiving non-live vaccines and urge patients to consider interruption of methotrexate for non-live vaccines. Patients receiving live vaccines are advised to discontinue most oral and biologic medications before and after administering live vaccines.