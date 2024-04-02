Exploring ACP in Older Adults with Cancer: Insights from the National Health and Aging Trends Study

The following is a summary of “Advanced Care Planning among Older Adults with Cancer in the United States: Findings from the National Health and Aging Trends Study,” published in the March 2024 issue of Oncology by Zhou et al.

Advanced care planning (ACP), a process aimed at supporting individuals in comprehending and articulating personal values, life aspirations, and preferences regarding future medical care, ensures that patients receive end-of-life (EOL) care aligning with their values and preferences. Recent discourse within the literature has spotlighted a debate surrounding the efficacy of ACP in facilitating “in-the-moment” decision-making for critically ill patients versus initiating discussions at earlier stages for future considerations.

Nonetheless, prior research has underscored ACP’s potential benefits, including mitigating psychological symptoms, enhancing quality of life, facilitating hope, and improving end-of-life care. Moreover, early engagement in ACP discussions, while duly respecting the autonomy and preferences of cancer patients, has been shown to alleviate concerns about the uncertainty surrounding the trajectory of their illness. Given that cancer stands as the leading cause of mortality globally, with older adults bearing the highest mortality rates, the significance of ACP in this demographic cannot be overstated.

Recognizing this, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network and the American Society of Clinical Oncology have integrated ACP into their guidelines for cancer care. Against this backdrop, their study seeks to investigate the prevalence and associated factors of ACP engagement among older adults with cancer, utilizing nationally representative survey data to offer valuable insights into this critical aspect of cancer care.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1879406824000353