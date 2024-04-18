Exploring Activities Associated with Farming and IBD Risk

The following is a summary of “Farming activities and risk of inflammatory bowel disease: a French nationwide population-based cohort study,” published in the April 2024 issue of Gastroenterology by Petit et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating French farm manager (FM) activities linked to a higher risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) than others.

They utilized nationwide population-based insurance claims and electronic health records from all FMs who worked at least once (2002 and 2016, n=1,088,561, 69% males). The study assessed the association between 26 farming activities and the risk of IBD, Crohn’s disease (CD), and ulcerative colitis (UC), represented as HRs. Adjustments were made for age, sex, pre-existing medical conditions, farm location, and the time to the first chronic disease diagnosis, which served as the underlying timescale. Each activity and disease combination generated a unique model, with a reference group comprising FMs who abstained from the specified activity during the study period.

The results showed 1,752 cases of IBD, 704 CD, and 1,048 UC. The HRs for IBD were elevated for fruit arboriculture (HR from 1.17 to 1.52) and dairy farming (HR from 1.22 to 1.46). In crop farming, the HR for CD was 1.26 (95% CI: 1.06-1.49). The HR for CD and IBD was elevated in shellfish farming (HR from 2.12 to 2.51).

Investigators found links between certain farm activities and IBD, but further research is needed to pinpoint specific exposures that might influence gut bacteria and future occupational risk factors.

Source: academic.oup.com/ecco-jcc/advance-article/doi/10.1093/ecco-jcc/jjae050/7644376